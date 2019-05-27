Queen Creek literacy non-profit donates books to local schools

Just in time for summer the Tommy Two Shoes Literacy Project for Children partnered with local Planet Fitness and Tutor Doctors to donate new books at Queen Creek elementary schools to encourage literacy.

How the program works is that schools contact the TTS Literacy Project for reading-level appropriate books for their students to encourage them to read outside the classroom. Then representatives from the TTS Literacy Project go out into the community to gain support from local business owners or individuals, according to a release.

The goal of the project is to get students excited about reading so they are more willing to pick up another book when they finish the one TTS provides. the release states.

Once a business has decided to sponsor, TTS coordinates a Read Day Assembly with the school and invites the sponsor in to read the story to the students.

The Read Day assembly is a way to meet with children in the community to discuss the importance of reading and engage them in their new book, the release states.

After the assembly the sponsor conducts the book giveaway portion and delivers a brand-new book to every student in attendance. Planet Fitness and Tutor Doctors did just that at Jack Barnes Elementary School.

Courtney Horton

“The students were blown away to find out the assembly was for them to take home a new book. You couldn’t contain the excitement in those four walls,” Courtney Horton, executive director of TTS, said in the release.

In May, TTS helped to provide new books in Mesa, Litchfield Park, Goodyear and Queen Creek, according to the release.

TTS Literacy Project for Children has more than 3,000 book requests and needs help in getting sponsors. To find out how to become a sponsor or to donate to the cause, e-mail Ms. Horton at choroton@ttsliteacyproject.org.

Follow Tommy Two Shoes Literacy Project for Children on Facebook or Instagram at @ttsliteracyproject.

