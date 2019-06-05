Queen Creek resident Adaline Bates on America’s Got Talent

Queen Creek resident Adaline Bates was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, June 4, on NBC, and the official YouTube video of her singing “Unforgettable” has had more than 619,000 views.

The video, above, is titled “Adaline Bates performs male and female parts of an unforgettable duet – America’s Got Talent 2019,” and shows she received a standing ovation.

She is a former vocal coach and now is a writer, she told the judges.

Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell is on the judges’ panel along with Howie Mandel; actress, author and producer Gabrielle Union; and choreographer, actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough. Terry Crews is the host for America’s Got Talent, according to nbcumv.com.

The show features a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America’s hearts and a $1 million prize, according to the website.

