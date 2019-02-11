Queen Creek softball player hit for team-high average in college tournament

Ryann Holmes of Queen Creek picked up her first Division I hit as a player on the Utah State University softball team during the Titan Classic at Cal State Fullerton.

The junior infielder appeared as a pinch hitter in three games over the weekend, picking up her first Division I hit against Pacific.

She also made her first career start against Cal State Fullerton, scoring one run.

In the tournament finale against Louisville, Holmes went two for three at the plate with two RBI and three defensive assists.

On the weekend, Holmes batted a team-high .333, scoring two runs and batting in another pair.

The Aggies finished the tournament with a 1-4 record.

