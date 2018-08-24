Queen Creek teacher McFarland featured artist Oct. 6 at museum

Aug 24th, 2018 · by · Comments:

A painting by artist Gail McFarland. (Submitted photo)

Gail McFarland

Queen Creek High School teacher Gail McFarland will be showing and selling her unique mixed-media paintings as the featured artist 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, on the patio at Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

A painting by artist Gail McFarland. (Submitted photo)

She has been painting since she was a child and has sold her paintings all over the Phoenix area, according to a release.

Mrs. McFarland teaches art at Queen Creek High School and lives in Apache Junction with her husband, two cats and four dogs. She spends as much of her spare time as possible in her studio, creating unique perspectives of the world around her, according to the release.

The Superstition Mountain Museum is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 480-983-4888 or visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie