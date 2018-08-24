Queen Creek teacher McFarland featured artist Oct. 6 at museum

Queen Creek High School teacher Gail McFarland will be showing and selling her unique mixed-media paintings as the featured artist 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, on the patio at Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

She has been painting since she was a child and has sold her paintings all over the Phoenix area, according to a release.

Mrs. McFarland teaches art at Queen Creek High School and lives in Apache Junction with her husband, two cats and four dogs. She spends as much of her spare time as possible in her studio, creating unique perspectives of the world around her, according to the release.

The Superstition Mountain Museum is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 480-983-4888 or visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

