Queen Creek Town Council recognizes local residents as ‘Great Neighbors’

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney and the Town Council recognized three “Great Neighbors” at the April 17 council meeting.

Nicole Jackson was nominated by Barry McBride, a Canyon State Academy board member. After working hard, Ms. Jackson serves in variety of leadership roles. She is a peer mentor, won the spelling bee, joined the swim team and was the first female athlete on the flag football team.

Skip and Dawn McDougall were nominated by their neighbor Jamie Geng for their commitment to keeping their neighborhood clean. Each morning, they pick up trash as they walk their dogs.

“I often say the people are what make Queen Creek such a wonderful community,” Mayor Barney said in a release. “Nicole, Skip and Dawn, thank you for being great neighbors and making our community a better place.”

The Great Neighbor program is designed to recognize residents who go out of their way to improve and enhance the quality of life in the community. The Town is accepting nominations for the next set of Great Neighbors to be recognized at the Oct. 16. Town Council meeting. To nominate a neighbor, go to QueenCreek.org/GreatNeighbor.

