Queen Creek’s communications employees win Team of the Year

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney and Town Manager John Kross with Queen Creek communications employees named Team of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America’s Phoenix Chapter. (Submitted photo)

The Town of Queen Creek’s communication efforts were recently honored with three awards at the Public Relations Society of America Phoenix annual awards ceremony and five awards at the City-County Communications and Marketing Association’s annual SAVVY Awards.

The Communications and Marketing division received PRSA Phoenix Chapter’s 2019 Team of the Year award, recognizing a non-agency communications team for their accomplishments throughout the year, according to a release.

The team also received two awards of merit, one for the Town’s Better Roads Ahead video, which was honored in the reputation management category; and the infrastructure improvement plan brochure, which was honored in the brochure category.

The town’s General Plan update, approved by voters in May 2018, received a 3CMA Silver Circle in the Government Service Delivery/Community Issue category and an Award of Excellence in the Resident Participation category. The Better Roads Ahead video received a Silver Circle in the one-time special programming category. The recycling center redesign received an Award of Excellence in the Go Green Communications category and a Savvy, the highest award, in the graphic design category.

Mayor Gail Barney

“We continue to prioritize communication and engagement with our community,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “These awards once again demonstrate the fantastic work being done by town staff. We are very proud, and not surprised, that our Communications and Marketing division received the Communications Team of the Year Award. We are fortunate to have outstanding professionals who continue to find creative ways to interact with the residents, businesses and visitors here in Queen Creek.”

The PRSA Copper Anvil Awards recognize outstanding public relations tactics and campaigns that reflect the highest standards of performance in public relations throughout the state. The 3CMA SAVVY Awards recognize outstanding government achievements in communications, public-sector marketing and citizen-government relationships throughout the nation, according to the release.

Marnie Schubert — Queen Creek’s director of communications, marketing and recreation — will serve as president-elect for 3CMA in 2020 and president in 2021. 3CMA is a national organization that strives to connect local government innovators to achieve the highest potential of public service through communications and marketing.

