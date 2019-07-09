Queen Creek’s Cruz Wales, 11, wins national cribbage tournament

Cruz Wales, 11, of Queen Creek will be attending sixth grade at Queen Creek Middle School. (Submitted photo)

Cruz Wales, 11, of Queen Creek won first place in the “11 and under” category at the Youth Grand National Cribbage Tournament June 29 in Reno, Nevada. It is an American Cribbage Congress event.

He will be attending sixth grade at Queen Creek Middle School. He finished fourth place in the 26th Annual Youth Cribbage Tournament this past February in Grass Valley, California, according to a release.

“Cruz is a member of the Roadrunner Cribbage Club in Tempe and also pegs with the Screaming Eagles Club in Surprise,” Robert Milk, his grandfather and coach, said in the release.

