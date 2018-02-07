Queen Creek’s Hewitt graduates from U.S. Air Force basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Olivia Hewitt has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Ms. Hewitt is the daughter of Brandon Hewitt, and sister of Jasmine Hewitt and Chloe Hewitt of Queen Creek.
She is a 2016 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School in Queen Creek.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a press release.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.