Queen Creek’s Tyler Ruof recognized at town council meeting

Tyler Ruof, who was selected the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley’s Youth of the Year, was recognized at the March 7 meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.
“Tyler was our Queen Creek Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said.
“He participated in a competition this last week and was named… the East Valley Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year and this entitles him to get to participate in the state,” he said.
“Tyler, we are very proud of you and the efforts that you did,” Mayor Barney said.
He will be representing his fellow members and the organization at the state competition March 26-27, according to the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley’s Facebook page.
He is a student at Queen Creek High School and last summer was one of the members of the local youth delegation who carried the Queen Creek town flag at the annual Arizona League of Cities and Towns conference, according to a release from Queen Creek Unified School District.
The Queen Creek branch offers an after-school program, youth sports leagues, teen leadership, homework and tutoring assistance at 22557 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek, at Founder’s Park. For information, call 480-358-3769, e-mail qc@clubzona.org or go to www.clubzona.org/locations/queen_creek/.
