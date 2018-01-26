Queen Creek’s Young named to Harding University dean’s list

Jeremy Young, a sophomore mechanical engineering and mathematics major from Queen Creek, is among more than 1,400 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2017 semester.
The announcement was e-mailed to news media this week by the university.
The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, university provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.
For more information, visit harding.edu.