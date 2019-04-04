Ramadas at Founders’ Park splash pad available to rent; sports field rental fees changed

The Queen Creek Town Council on April 3 approved adding two of the four ramadas at the splash pad at Founders’ Park to the town’s rental policy.

The small red shade structure and the green shade structure are available to rent, during open hours, for $20 an hour for residents and $30 an hour for non-residents. The entire splash pad is also available to rent during open hours on weekdays, with the exception of holidays and during June and July. There is a two-hour minimum for reserving the ramadas and the entire splash pad, according to a release.

The Town Council also approved changes to the fees for field rentals. Most of the town’s fees have not been updated in the last 15 years. The approved fees were based on fee study conducted by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. The new fees, excluding light charges, include:

Youth sports partners, $9 per hour

Non-partner leagues, $16 per hour

General resident, $20 per hour

General non-resident, $30 per hour

The splash pad ramadas are available to rent effective April 4. The fee changes for the sports field rentals will be effective July 1.

The splash pad, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March, April, September and October, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. May through August.

To reserve the ramadas at the splash pad or other park facilities, visit the Recreation Annex at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. To view areas available for reservations, go to QueenCreek.org/Recreation.

