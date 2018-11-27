Redemption Gateway Church cross raising celebrated by parishioners

Hundreds of people gathered Monday, Nov. 12, at the construction site of the new Redemption Church Gateway building near Queen Creek.

With their cameras ready, the observers crowded along the chainlink fence and lined Pecos Road in anticipation.

The new building for Redemption Gateway, which is currently located in the industrial complex immediately east of the build site, isn’t slated to be complete until the spring of 2019. But parishioners had come together to witness and celebrate a milestone moment for the building that will soon serve as the church’s permanent home.

Just before 9 a.m., cheers rose from the crowd as a crane hoisted a 60-foot, 11,000-pound steel cross into the air. The cross hung suspended for several minutes, turning slowly and glinting in the sun, as crews brought it into position and sank it into its footing.

Cheers and applause erupted again at the installation of a symbol that holds such deep significance.

“This was such a beautiful and meaningful way to spend a morning,” said longtime Gateway member Nikki Reeves. “Gathering with people who are like family to me, to watch this symbol of our faith and salvation raised high. I’ll remember it always — I’m so thankful for the cross.”

Redemption Church Gateway, founded in 2009, is part of a larger Redemption Church family that includes nine distinct congregations throughout the state.

The Gateway congregation started out meeting in homes and then in schools before moving to their current site at Pecos and Ellsworth Road in 2011. They look forward to making their final move next year into a facility that will enable them to serve the community in an even greater capacity.

Luke Simmons, who pastors at Gateway, wants the new cross to be much more than just a distinguishing feature of the building.

“The cross is the ultimate symbol of how God loves the world and is willing to sacrifice in order to bring us into relationship with him,” he explained.

“We hope this cross is a picture to our church and community of the hope we have and how we are to love one another. We love the southeast valley and want to be the best friend we can to those who are here. This cross stands as an invitation to kids, students, and adults to experience the love of Jesus.”

Editor’s Note: Kristie Braselton is a local resident and member of Redemption Church Gateway.