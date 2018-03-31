Relay for Life needs Queen Creek, San Tan Valley volunteers

The Relay for Life of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley will have its annual American Cancer Society event Saturday, Oct. 13, at Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek, and organizers would like volunteers to sign up now.
Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser cancer walk for the American Cancer Society and is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries who give of their time and effort “because they believe it is time to take action against cancer,” organizers stated in a release.
Relay for Life of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley is seeking additional volunteers from the community to join the event leadership team.
The local relay, 4-10 p.m. on Oct. 13, begins with a Survivor Lap, a time where survivors are honored by participants in support of their fight.
“One of the most memorable events during the night is the luminaria ceremony, where everyone has the opportunity to light candles and take a moment to honor those who have beat the disease, those who are still fighting and those who have courageously fought but have lost their lives to cancer,” the release stated.
Funds raised at Relay for Life events support programs and services for patients and their families in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
For example, the American Cancer Society’s Look Good Feel Better program provides cancer patients with beauty techniques to help them cope and feel good about themselves during radiation and chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, according to the release.
For more information on the local relay event and how to become involved, call 480-352- 0720 or visit relayforlife.org.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.