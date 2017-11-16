Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek names rodeo royalty

Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek recently named the 2018 Pro Rodeo royalty. The official coronation will be held in January.
Madison Beattie has been named the 2018 Roots N’ Boots Pro Rodeo queen. She has been riding and showing horses for more than 12 years. Her paint horse, Gentlemen Jack, is an award-winning 2-D barrel horse. Madison is currently enrolled in the therapeutic riding instructor training program at Horses Help. She also enjoys painting and is one of the lead instructors at Pinot’s Palette. This is Madison’s first time holding a rodeo queen title and she feels very blessed to have received this opportunity.
The new Roots N’ Boots senior teen queen is Anna Butler. She is a junior at Queen Creek High School where she enjoys competing with her FFA Chapter in the career development event, parliamentary procedure and horse evaluation. She shows horses in 4-H and with the U.S. Equestrian Federation.
Brandi Hight is the 2018 Roots N’ Boots Pro Rodeo junior teen queen. She is a seventh grader at Camille Casteel High School. She loves rodeo and her passion is barrel racing on her horse “A Bit of Blonde.” She is a member of Queen Creek Junior Rodeo Association, Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association and Chandler Vaqueros Saddle Club.
Each of the new royalty is proud and excited to be representing the town of Queen Creek and Roots N’ Boots Pro Rodeo. The new royalty will be attending various events throughout the community and state of Arizona.
Roots N’ Boots is taking applications for their Sweethearts until Nov. 27. This is an opportunity for young ladies ages 5 to 10 to be part of the Roots N’ Boots event held in March. Sweethearts will attend many of the same town events the royalty are at. Applications are available online at rootsnboots.org.
For more information about the Roots N’ Boots Royalty or Sweethearts, contact us at royalty@friendsofhorseshoepark.org.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is a Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek Committee member. Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek will be held March 15-18. Presented by Banner Ironwood Medical Center, this multi-day event offers a PRCA Rodeo, vendors, carnival, entertainment and multiple family activities for all ages.
Angela Askey is with Central Arizona College