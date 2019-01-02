Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek pro rodeo selects 2019 royalty court

Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek has selected the 2019 royalty court. They are: Sydney Vigneux, 2019 pro rodeo queen; Adeylia Woodward, 2019 teen queen; and Amber Michne, 2019 junior teen queen.

Coronation will be held at the Queen Creek Library Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, on Saturday, Jan. 19. The event will include a silent auction fundraiser, fashion show and a BBQ dinner with all the fixings.

The 2019 Sweethearts will also be crowned during this event and the 2018 rodeo court will be recognized for its dedication and outstanding representation this past year.

Check-in time is from 4 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Cost is $15, payable at the door. Reservations should be made by Jan. 12 to royalty@friendsofhorseshoepark.org.

Roots N’ Boots pro rodeo queen

Sydney Vigneux has been selected as the 2019 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek pro rodeo queen. Sydney, 20, is a longtime resident of Queen Creek. She graduated from Queen Creek High School and attended Queen Creek’s Communiversity. Currently, she is a student at Chandler Gilbert Community College, maintaining a 3.7 GPA.

Sydney loves to give back to her community. For multiple years, she volunteered for the Roots N’ Boots Special Kids Rodeo and has served as a mentor to the younger Sweethearts. When Sydney is not busy working at Saba’s Western Store or studying for classes, she is working her horses and practicing barrels. She participates in a number of barrel-racing organizations such as P&M Progressive, NBHA, Chandler Vaqueros Saddle Club and BR Diamond & Spurs.

Sydney also enjoys family vacations to Sedona and Tombstone, boating with her four younger siblings, playing guitar and even having high tea in historic buildings.

Rodeo is near and dear to Sydney’s heart. She loves explaining to people why rodeo is more than a rodeo.

“Rodeo is a fun, family filled environment where people of all ages and all walks of life can come together to experience interactions and events they can cherish for a lifetime,” she said.

To Sydney, rodeo is the ultimate sport that bonds horse and cowboy — or cowgirl — while demanding absolute physical and mental strength.

Sydney is very thankful for this opportunity to represent her home town of Queen Creek and Roots N’ Boots. Rodeo has given her unique opportunities and has shaped her dreams for the future.

Sydney’s goals for her reign are to expand awareness that Roots N’ Boots is so much more than a rodeo. She explains, “From multiple family activities to the Special Kids Rodeo, Roots N’ Boots brings a wealth of experience for everyone in the community.”

2019 teen queen

Adeylia “Adie” Woodward, 15, is the 2019 teen queen. She lives in Queen Creek and attends Casteel High School where she is an honor roll student.

Adeylia enjoys getting to know new people on a personal level. She currently is involved in the Casteel Rodeo Club, 4-H, Queen Creek Gymkhana Club and Casteel Advanced Dance. In 2016, she won Best Junior Handler at the National Specialty Rhodesian Ridgeback dog show. She also competed on a national USA Champion Cheer Team for three years. She is a talented vocalist and was recognized by the state of Ohio as a Gifted Vocalist.

Rodeo has given Adeylia the opportunity to share her love of horses, become a better equestrian, expand her knowledge of agriculture and strengthen her public speaking skills. Adeylia believes the opportunity to represent Roots N’ Boots and the Town of Queen Creek is a privilege to educate others on the importance of rodeo and ranch life.

When she is not representing Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek she enjoys gymkhana, trail riding, dancing, hanging out with friends and participating in church youth group activities.

During her reign this year she hopes to inspire youth to participate in rodeo and become educated in agriculture and ranch life. She wants to encourage people to come out to the rodeo, spend time with their families and turn off the TV; she feels then she will have made not only a difference in our general community but in our homes.

2019 junior teen queen

Amber Michne, 14, the 2019 junior teen queen, lives in Queen Creek and attends Desert Ridge High School. She was the president of the National Junior Honors Society at Desert Ridge Junior High School.

Amber loves to give back to her community by volunteering. She is currently the secretary for the Spirit of Queen Creek 4-H Club and volunteers as a junior lifeguard at Brimhall Aquatic Complex.

Amber is passionate about riding and previously competed in 4-H, Queen Creek Junior Rodeo and the Arizona High School Rodeo Association. To Amber, rodeo is a way of life. It has given her so many opportunities to find new friends and new experiences.

When she is not representing Roots N’ Boots, she is working hard at school, spending time with close friends (including her sister who she looks up to and considers one of her best friends) and spending time with her horse.

Amber’s goal during her reign is to become a role model for young ladies. She would love to be someone for the youth of Queen Creek to look up to.

Friends of Horseshoe Park

FOHP is a 501(c)3 non-profit, incorporated in 2010 to support Horseshoe Park Equestrian Centre in Queen Creek, as well as to help foster the rural heritage of Queen Creek. As an organization, FOHP helps to organize, run and support special events at HPEC.

FOHP hosts the annual community event, Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek, which celebrates the Queen Creek rural heritage by providing multiple days of family oriented fun centered around an agricultural theme. Presented by Banner Ironwood Medical Center, this multi-day event offers a PRCA rodeo, vendors, carnival, entertainment and multiple family activities for all ages.

The 2019 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek will be held March 14-17 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center, 20464 E, Riggs Road. The event kicks off with a community roping and barrel race on March 14. The carnival, vendor booths, PRCA Rodeo and numerous other events will run March 15-17.

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is a Roots N Boots Queen Creek committee member.