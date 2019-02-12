Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek royalty visit Scottsdale Members of the 2019 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek Royalty Court participated Feb. 9 in the 66th annual Parada del Sol Parade in Scottsdale. Leading the way was Sydney Vigneux, 2019 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek Pro Rodeo Queen. This year’s Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek takes place March 14-17 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre in Queen Creek. The annual festival includes a professional rodeo, carnival, entertainment, food, dance and more activities for the family. Go to rootsnboots.org.

