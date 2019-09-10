Rotary youth exchange scholarships offered to high school students

Rotary clubs in Arizona’s District 5495 are offering Rotary youth exchange scholarships for the 2020-21 school year to high school students within the district.
Each scholarship is valued at $24,000, which includes tuition, room, board and a monthly stipend to students from ages 15.5 to 18.5 at the time of departure, in one of 80 countries around the world, according to a release.
Gap year students are accepted. Students will be responsible for the costs not covered by the Rotary Youth Exchange scholarship, the release states.
“Living in a foreign country has a powerful accelerating effect on a student’s maturing process. Students learn to appreciate and understand another culture, become fluent in another language, develop lifelong international friendships, and make independent decisions. They return with a sense of self-confidence making them better equipped to handle college and life in our global community,” the release states.
Universities look favorably on the exchange experience, as evident by unusual maturity and drive in a college applicant. This experience also serves as the basis for a great application essay. Many returning students test out of entry level college foreign language requirements, which has the potential to save tuition costs or explore additional areas of study, according to the release.
Rotarians in District 5495 invest nine months in preparing each scholarship recipient for his or her academic year abroad. The student will be part of the international family of Rotarians while overseas.
Students attend Rotary meetings and Rotary Club members offer their counsel and support. These Rotarians are professional leaders in their communities and are directly involved in the success and welfare of the Rotary Youth Exchange Scholarship recipient they are hosting. Having Rotary volunteers make the program affordable to students of all background and economic means.
Worldwide each year, nearly 9,000 students accept the challenge to become citizens of the world by applying to become Rotary Youth Exchange students. They are selected based on interviews, courage, adaptability, grades and/or achievements, school recommendations, and interest in world affairs, cultures and languages.
Interested students and parents should go to rye5495.org to learn more about the program and to apply.
