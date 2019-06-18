San Tan Valley Democrats mixer June 19

Above is from a candidate forum sponsored by San Tan Valley Democrats last year. (Submitted photo)

The San Tan Valley Democrats are holding a mixer 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, on the terrace patio at Johnson Ranch Golf Club, 30761 N. Golf Drive in San Tan Valley.

Area Democrats are encouraged to attend to get acquainted and to become better informed on local volunteer opportunities, upcoming meetings and area events. Sandra Kennedy from the Arizona Corporation Commission will be a featured speaker, according to a release.

Light appetizers and beverages will be served and a cash bar will be available. There will also be a number of door prizes and a raffle. RSVP at 480-359-5729.

To connect with the group online, visit San Tan Valley Democrats on Facebook or e-mail Santandemsclub@gmail.com

