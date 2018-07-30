San Tan Valley, Mesa families receive A/C units from Chas Roberts

Chas Roberts A/C & Plumbing has announced two recipents of its annual Cool Play Giveaway are from Mesa and San Tan Valley.

Each winner submitted entries detailing why they needed a new air conditioner to the program, which has been featured this season during Arizona Diamondbacks games.

The Cool Play giveaway is in its 11th year and was developed by CEO Sissie Roberts Shank as a way for Chas Roberts to give back to those in the community who wouldn’t be able to afford new air-conditioning systems but need them.

“Helping people like the Jeff and Andrew is a top priority for our company. Their stories touched us and knowing that they’ll be cool and comfortable in their homes is what matters most,” she stated in a release announcing the winners.

Jeff is 57 and is sole caretaker of his 7-month-old grandson. His family has had struggles with cancer that claimed his wife’s life in 2013.

In 2016, Jeff found out that he had cancer and had to go through 36 radiation treatments. He is now cancer free, the release stated.

Jeff took his grandson into his home, which he purchased in 2001, but which had the original 1984 air-conditioning unit.

“For years he’s been relying on friends in the HVAC business to help him with repairs when needed, but they are at the point (that) the 34-year-old units simply must be replaced,” according to the release.

Chas Roberts made the replacement on July 25.

Andrew of San Tan Valley has sole responsibility to take care of his 16-year-old daughter who has cerebral palsy. Her mother, Andrew’s wife, died four years ago after complications from a surgery.

The 12-year-old air-conditioning system was failing as his daughter is about to start her junior year of high school. Chas Roberts A/C & Plumbing planned to install the new unit on July 27.

Since opening in 1942, Chas Roberts A/C & Plumbing has been family owned and operated and serves the Phoenix and Tucson areas.

