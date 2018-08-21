San Tan Valley native serves at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam

A 2017 Mission Heights Preparatory graduate and San Tan Valley native is serving with the U.S. Navy at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

“I really enjoy working with patients,” Hospitalman Apprentice Andee Medellin said. “I work in the OBGYN, and I like it.”

Ms. Medellin credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned during her years in Arizona, specifically San Tan Valley.

“Respect is something I have been taught since I was little,” she said. “I try to respect everyone and try to put others before myself. The common courtesies are extended, even if I don’t know who they are.”

Naval Hospital Guam is comprised of the main hospital in Agana Heights and two branch clinics, medical and dental, on Naval Base Guam. The hospital’s staff consists of 516 active duty and 201 civilians, contractors, reservists and volunteers who serve more than 26,000 beneficiaries.

According to officials at the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the ships, submarines, aircraft and Navy personnel forward-deployed to Guam are part of the world’s largest fleet command and serve in a region critical to U.S. national security.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet encompasses 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth’s surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean.

There are more than 200 ships and submarines, nearly 1,200 aircraft, and more than 130,000 uniformed and civilian personnel serving in the Pacific.

“I love the fact that at the hospital we work together as a family,” Ms. Medellin said.

Though there are numerous ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Ms. Medellin is most proud of becoming more fit. Before the Navy she said she was out of shape, and now she has learned to “come out of her shell” and speak with people.

“Working in the Navy you cannot remain an introvert,” said Ms. Medellin. “You have to do things without having to be told.”

She added: “I have achieved the things I wanted to and have seen what the world can be like, and I have the support that I need.”