San Tan Valley’s Mathis accepted to Culver-Stockton College’s Class of 2022

Culver-Stockton College on Nov. 17 announced Shelton Mathis of San Tan Valley has been accepted into this fall’s incoming class.
Mr. Mathis, a senior at Florence High School, 1000 S. Main St. in Florence, was also awarded the Trustees academic scholarship.
Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), according to the release.
C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12/3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into two terms: a 12-week term and a 3-week term.