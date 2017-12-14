San Tan Valley’s Schmidt finishing master’s studies in conservation leadership

Annette Schmidt of San Tan Valley has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community.
Ms. Schmidt is expected to complete her master’s course of study in December with a master of arts in teaching degree in the biological sciences field from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.
Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program master’s in 2015, Ms. Schmidt has taken courses on the web from Miami University while also participating in on-site and field studies at Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix.
Ms. Schmidt works as a teacher and career and technical education coordinator at Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road in San Tan Valley.
The AIP master’s degree is a web-based master’s degree offered by Miami University with experiential learning and community engagement at affiliated AIP Master Institutions in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, New York, San Diego and Seattle. For more information about the AIP, visit http://aip.miamioh.edu/.
Miami University’s Project Dragonfly reaches millions of people each year through inquiry-driven learning media, public exhibits and graduate programs worldwide. Project Dragonfly is based in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio.
For more information on Project Dragonfly, visit its Facebook page at PrjDragonfly.