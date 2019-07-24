Seaman Lauren Carr serves aboard 1 of Navy’s most versatile combat warships

Seaman Lauren Carr

A 2017 Poston Butte High School graduate and San Tan Valley native provides key support as part of combat operations aboard Littoral Combat Ship the USS Saint Louis, stationed at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

Seaman Lauren Carr serves as a mineman responsible for the safe detection and disposal of mines.



Seaman Carr credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in San Tan Valley.



“I learned that it’s important to make good choices in life, and joining the Navy was one of them,” said Seaman Carr.



LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused- platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft.



The ship’s technological benefits allow for swapping mission packages quickly, meaning sailors can support multiple missions, such as surface warfare, mine warfare, or anti-submarine warfare. Designed to defeat threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft, littoral combat ships are a bold departure from traditional Navy shipbuilding programs. The LCS sustainment strategy was developed to take into account the unique design and manning of LCS and its associated mission modules.



According to Navy officials, the path to becoming an LCS sailor is a long one. Following an 18-month training pipeline, sailors have to qualify on a simulator that is nearly identical to the ship. This intense and realistic training pipeline allows sailors to execute their roles and responsibilities immediately upon stepping onboard.



Seaman Carr is now a part of a long-standing tradition of serving in the Navy our nation needs.



“My father, grandfather and sister have all served in the military,” said Seaman Carr. “It was my sister who really encouraged me to join the Navy.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Seaman Carr is most proud of completing Navy technical training.



“I am very proud of graduating from mineman technician school,” said Seaman Carr.



Seaman Carr is playing an important part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”



As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon capital assets, Seaman Carr and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes.



Serving in the Navy, Seaman Carr is learning about being a more respectable leader, sailor and person through handling numerous responsibilities.



“It has meant a lot to me to serve in the Navy,” said Seaman Carr. “Not just in the sense of the honor in it, but the personal growth it has guided me to obtain.”

Editor’s note: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda Rae Moreno is with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.