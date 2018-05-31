Smith of San Tan Valley named to Champlain College trustee’s list

Jeffrey Smith of San Tan Valley was named to the Champlain College trustee’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Students on the trustee’s list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters, according to a release.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada and Dublin, Ireland.

Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its campus overlooking Lake Champlain and more than 90 residential undergraduate and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates, according to the release.

