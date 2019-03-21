Spring into QC slated for Mansel Carter Oasis Park

Queen Creek’s Spring into QC will be at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

The family-friendly day of fun includes a variety of activities including a rodeo egg roundup for children, food, vendors and live entertainment, according to a press release.

A new feature for the event includes animal races of baby chicks, turtles, bunnies and more. There will also be a Pinewood and Lego Derby that will provide an opportunity to build.

The event’s Discovery Zone will offer interactive exhibits and demonstrations.

Experiences in the Discovery Zone will feature exhibits from Benjamin Franklin High School, Engineering for Kids, Gangplank, Ku’ulei Siva Productions, Lim Karate, Paladin Sports Outreach, Petsmart, Queen Creek High School Robotics, Seton Catholic Prep, Sportball AZ, Stretch-N-Grow of the East Valley, Vertical Flight Society and American Leadership Academy

Food and select activities will be available for purchase. Wristbands will be available for $12 with access to inflatable attractions.

