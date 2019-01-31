Spring registration opens Feb. 4 for Queen Creek recreation classes

Registration for the Town of Queen Creek’s spring session of recreation classes begins Monday, Feb. 4, for town residents and Monday, Feb. 11, for non-residents. The catalog of classes is available online at QueenCreek.org/Recreation and was included in the recent edition of the Queen Creek Independent.

Classes are available for all ages and schedules, ranging from one-day workshops to monthly programs, according to a release.

“Fun classes are available to get fit, learn a new skill or expand your artistic hobbies and dance moves. Exciting programs are also available for little ones to prepare for their academic future and extra-curricular activities including a new yoga class for youth,” according to the release.

Classes are at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Registration for all classes is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is available at the Recreation Annex and at QueenCreek.org/RecRegistration.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.