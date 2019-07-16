Stephanie Carr qualifies to compete in light-rifle shooting at National High School Finals Rodeo

Stephanie Carr, an 11th-grade student at American Leadership Academy Queen Creek High School, has earned a position on the Arizona state/provincial National High School rodeo team. She is traveling with fellow teammates to Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 14-20, to compete at the 71st annual National High School Finals Rodeo in the light rifle shooting competition.

The rodeo features more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico, according to a release.

In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes, contestants will be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds — to advance to the Saturday evening final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores, the release states.

Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. LIVE broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at RidePass.com. Competition continues daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through July 20.

For ticket information, go to SweetwaterEvents.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.