Summer reading program starts June 1

The Queen Creek Branch Library is at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Registration has begun for the annual summer reading program at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, which runs through June and July.

This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.” Register at read20az.com.

“Everyone can earn great prizes, including a free book,” Cindy Kolaczynski, director of the Maricopa County Library District, said in a release. “You don’t need a library card for the program, but it definitely improves the experience.”

Participants earn points, unlock badges and win prizes. Get one point for every minute added to a reading log.

Kids up to age 11 can earn a free personal pan pizza from Peter Piper Pizza, while supplies last; and participants 12 and older will earn free chips and guacamole from Rubio’s when they reach 500 points. At 1,000 points, participants earn a free book of their choosing, according to maricopacountyreads.org/Info/faq.

