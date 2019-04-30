Summer registration opens May 6 for Queen Creek recreation classes

Beat the heat this summer by participating in a class or workshop offered through the Queen Creek Recreation Division.

Registration for the Town of Queen Creek’s summer session of recreation classes begins on May 6 for town residents and May 13 for non-residents.

The complete catalog of classes is available online at QueenCreek.org/Recreation and will be included in the May issue of the Queen Creek Independent. Classes are available for all ages and schedules, ranging from one-day workshops, monthly programs and week-long creativity camps.

There are a variety of new and exciting programs including theater, etiquette classes and STEM building classes like Pokemania and Junior Scientist. Popular programs like dance, music, crafts, martial arts, fitness, and preschool classes are in full force this summer to keep everyone in the family busy. Join the fun this summer in Queen Creek as residents live, play and learn.

Classes will be offered at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Registration for all classes is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and is available at the Recreation Annex and online at QueenCreek.org/RecRegistration.

For additional information about the recreation division, go to QueenCreek.org/Recreation.

To stay updated on town events and activities, follow the town at Facebook.com/QCRecreation or Twitter.com/TownofQC.