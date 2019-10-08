Sun Lakes Jewish congregation meetings planned

A recent event of the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation. (Submitted photo)

The Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation is continuing its regularly scheduled monthly services at 7 p.m. on the second Friday of every month at the Chapel in Sun Lakes.

“We are a Reform Congregation that offers something for everyone. You name it and we have it, from Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, baby-naming ceremonies, a very active single group, etc.,” according to a release.

“If you are unaffiliated, we’d love for you to join us at a service so you could see for yourself what we’re all about. Come hear the sermons of our wonderful rabbi, Dr. Irwin Wiener, and delight in the music from our outstanding choir, led by Lana Oyer, and our Cantor Ronda Polesky,” the release states.

The Nov. 8 service will pay homage to veterans in honor of Veterans Day, reflect on the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday and a baby-naming ceremony is planned.

The Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation offers an adult education program. On Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Tuesday, March 24, there will be an ecumenical panel discussing rites of passage among Jewish, traditional Christian, Native American, Hispanic and Muslim cultures. These will be free and open to the public, according to the release.

Rabbi Dr. Wiener will be teaching a class at NAILS on Mystical Nature of Humans 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 6, 13, and 20. On Nov. 6, the topic will be Pain Experiences — real or imagined, and fears — how to face them and possibly eliminate them. On Nov. 13, the discussion will be Miracles — created by whom? The topic for Nov. 20 will be Love-Origins-Transforming need to love.

Go to sunlakesjewishcongregation.org.

