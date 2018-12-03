Toy drive motors in to Queen Creek park

The Queen Creek Kids’ Christmas Car Show and Toy Drive is set for Saturday, Dec. 8, at Desert Mountain Park.

The vintage, classic and collectible car show to benefit less fortunate children by giving them toys for Christmas will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the park, 22201 S. Hawes Road.

The Queen Creek Family Resource Center is playing host to the 10th annual event, which will take place rain or shine, according to organizers.

The event is free for the public.

For more information, visit TheAMCMachine.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.