Tractor Supply hosting essay contest for local 4-H, FFA youth

Apr 24th, 2018

(Submitted Photo)

The Tractor Supply Company Mobile Fair Tour is looking for Arizona 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth who showcase what it means to be a great neighbor.

Originating last year, the Great Neighbor Essay Contest is an experiential component of the retailer’s Mobile Fair Tour — a 24-stop journey across the U.S. that will begin June 1 in Kentucky and conclude Nov. 10 in Nevada.

This will include a stop at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix from Oct. 25-28, according to a release.

AZ 4-H and FFA members living near the Arizona State Fair can enter the contest by submitting an essay in response to the following: Choose one memorable 4-H or FFA experience and explain how that experience has influenced your development as a great neighbor in your community.

Tractor Supply will select five local winners to receive a commemorative plaque and Tractor Supply gift pack during a recognition ceremony at the Arizona State Fair Saturday, Oct. 27.

The Great Neighbor Essay Contest closes Sunday, April 29 at 5 p.m. Central Daylight Time or 3 p.m. in Arizona, a release states.

To enter, eligible 4-H and FFA members should visit TractorSupply.com/FairTour to submit an essay, review contest rules and regulations, and view a list of fair stops.

“Whether it’s caring for animals, growing vegetables or volunteering, fairs play an important role in providing developmental opportunities for AZ 4-H and FFA youth,” Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company, said in a prepared statement.

“The Great Neighbor Essay Contest is an excellent platform for these youth to share their leadership experiences, and it allows Tractor Supply to provide some well-deserved recognition for the work they do year-round to make their communities better places.”

Last year, Tractor Supply recognized more than 90 4-H and FFA youth for their community contributions at 19 fair stops across the country. In addition to honoring contest winners, the Mobile Fair Tour features free, family-friendly activities and prizes to enhance the fair experience.

