U.S. Air Force Airman Ayala graduates from basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Francisco Ayala graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

He is is the son of Christopher and Lisa Ayala of San Tan Valley and is a 2018 graduate of Combs High School.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

