U.S. Air Force Airman Dewey graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Alyssa M. Dewey graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Ms. Dewey is the daughter of John R. Hammer of Sioux City, Iowa, and Peggy A. Keizer of Omaha, Nebraska, step-daughter of Debi K. Hammer of Sioux City, Iowa, wife of Jared A. Dewey of San Tan Valley and daughter-in-law of Tara and Robert Dewey of Mesa.

She is a 2014 graduate of Sioux City East High School, Sioux City, Iowa.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.