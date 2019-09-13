U.S. Air Force Airman Dezmen Moore graduates from basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Dezmen R. Moore graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

He is the son of Regan E. Tillar and Donald R. Moore of Gilbert and a 2019 graduate of Higley High School.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

