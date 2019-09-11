U.S. Air Force Airman Dyson Buyck graduates from basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Dyson D. Buyck

U.S. Air Force Airman Dyson D. Buycks, a 2017 graduate of Gilbert High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a release.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.