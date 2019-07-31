U.S. Air Force Airman Jack A. Fuchs graduates basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Jack A. Fuchs (Submitted photo)

U.S. Air Force Airman Jack A. Fuchs recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The son of Keith Fuchs of San Tan Valley and Cherylann Galdi of Gilbert, he is a 2018 graduate of Higley High School, according to a press release.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to the release.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

