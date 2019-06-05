U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Ty W. Smith completes 10-week infantry training course at Camp Pendleton

Pfc. Ty W. Smith

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Ty W. Smith — a lifelong resident of Queen Creek and the son of William and Jenny Smith, longtime Queen Creek residents — graduated boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego in February. He completed the School of Infantry’s 10-week infantry training course at Camp Pendleton, California, in May.

Pfc. Smith attended Queen Creek schools and enlisted in 2016 while a junior at Queen Creek High School. An injury in 2017 prevented him from shipping to MCRD SD after graduation and he was required to re-enlist, according to a release.

After having spent approximately 2.5 years in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program, he was sent to MCRD SD for the Marine Corps’ extremely difficult 13-week boot camp. While in boot camp he was trained in the Marine Corps core values of honor, courage, commitment, physical fitness, Marine Corps martial arts and advanced warfare marksmanship. His training culminated with a 54-hour, 48-mile exercise named The Crucible, ending with a nine-mile hike up the notorious “Reaper” mountain. He received a promotion to private first class while in boot camp, the release states.

He has entered the fleet as a rifleman in Lima Company 3rd Marine Battalion 1st Marines and will deploy with a Marine Expeditionary Unit at a later date.

