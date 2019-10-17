U.S. Navy Airman Apprentice Ocampo in Norfolk, Virginia

(Special to Independent Newsmedia, U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brennen Easter)

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Lucero Ocampo, of San Tan Valley, on Oct. 15 paints a padeye on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia.

The John C. Stennis is in port conducting routine operations in support of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.

