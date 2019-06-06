USAF Airman 1st Class Chance L. Hammonds graduates from basic military training

Airman 1st Class Chance L. Hammonds

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chance L. Hammonds — the son of Gary Hammonds of Gilbert and Stacy Smith of Queen Creek and the husband of Camry Hammonds of Queen Creek — graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He earned distinction as an honor graduate.

The airman is a 2011 graduate of Queen Creek High School.

