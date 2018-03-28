Valley Bike Month celebrates cycling benefits

Mark Harrington rides his bike from Mesa to Chandler five days a week, an 18-mile round trip.
“Besides being great exercise, I’ve met new people and have fun participating in rides like El Tour de Mesa, El Tour de Tucson and family rides.”
Mr. Harrington is among the Valley residents who have concluded there are better ways to travel to work and have fun than in a car or truck, according to a release announcing April as Valley Bike Month.
The number of Valley residents using alternative modes of transportation to commute continues to rise and, according to a recent survey, 44 percent of commuters use alternative modes at least one day a week, including bicycling.
Veronica Edwards of Tempe bikes as her preferred mode of transportation. She rides to work, the store and to meet with friends.
“I get plenty of exercise and save money. There’s no need to pay for a gym membership,” she said. “Even with a flat tire, the repair costs don’t come close to driving.”
Valley Metro is partnering with cities across the region during April on everything from family rides and races to a Bike Prom.
Valley Metro urges residents to visit ShareTheRide.com to learn more about Valley Bike Month events, find a bike buddy, track bicycling trips and enter to win prizes.
ShareTheRide.com and other Valley Metro programs are sponsored by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, Maricopa Association of Governments and the Maricopa County Air Quality Department.
