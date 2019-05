The Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, is where the Vitalant bloodmobile will be Thursday, May 16. (File photo)

Vitalant will host a blood drive in the Town of Queen Creek in the coming weeks.



The Vitalant bloodmobile will be at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, according to a press release.



Those interested can schedule an appointment online at BloodHero.com using QueenCreek as the sponsor code. Donors can also complete the health history questionnaire online prior to their appointment.



Donors are encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a hearty meal before their donation.

