Volunteers needed to bake, deliver birthday cakes to foster children

A new nonprofit in Arizona has a mission to bake and deliver birthday cakes to foster children and at-risk youth for their special day, and volunteers are needed in Queen Creek.

The birthday cake allows these children to have at least one special moment that is all about them, according to a release.

“No baking experience required — everything from a box cake and can frosting to elaborately decorated. It is up to you. Bake one cake or endless in a month…you choose. We need you,” the release states.

Go to forgoodnesscakes.org or e-mail leslie@forgoodnesscakes.org.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.