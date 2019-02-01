Water-smart workshop Feb. 9 on irrigation controllers

Looking to beautify your outdoor spaces in 2019? Whether you are searching for a professional to do the job or plan on doing the work yourself, understanding the basics could save you a substantial amount of time and money.

The town offers free classes for Queen Creek utility customers. With eight classes to choose from, there are topics for everyone such as selecting the perfect desert-adapted plants, installing a drip irrigation system and learning how to prune your trees.

The next water workshop is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 9, in Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. The free workshop leads residents through the new generation of “smart” irrigation controllers and how to choose the one that’s right for you. To register online, or for a full list of classes, visit QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart.

