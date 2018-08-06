YWCA’s Annual Women and Girl’s in STEM empowerment breakfast is Sept. 26

YWCA’s Annual Women and Girl’s in STEM empowerment breakfast is designed to inspire young girls and women to pursue the stem field.

The annual Women and Girl’s in STEM breakfast, Sept. 26, will be held at the Arizona Science Center, according to a press release on the YWCA’s STEM leadership efforts. YWCA will present the first in the 2018-19 Women’s Empowerment Series, “Women and Girl’s in STEM,” at the event.

Moderated by Chevy Humphrey, Arizona Science Center president/CEO, the event features a panel discussion from women leaders who excel in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, the release said.

The panel will share the females’ stories of ascension into leadership and their vision for the future of STEM. The YWCA series inspires women to advocacy and empowers them to pursue their personal and career dreams, the release noted.

The event includes networking, breakfast, and a presentation given by the panelists. The YWCA partnered with the Arizona Science Center to unite women and girls to discuss ways in which they can be inspired to seek positions in the STEM field.

For more information on ticketing and sponsorship, call 602-258-0990 or visit https://ywcaaz.org/event/women-and-girls-in-stem-leadership-womens-empowerment-breakfast/?instance_id=351.

