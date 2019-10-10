1-, 2-story Beazer Homes planned at Riggs, Gary roads

The proposed floor plans feature seven single-story plans and seven two-story plans in total. Above is an example of one of the Beazer Homes designs. (Town of Queen Creek)

Fourteen new standard plans with three elevations each were approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission for the one- and two-story Harvest at Queen Creek housing subdivision at the southwest corner of Riggs and Gary roads.

The residential designs were approved 4-0 by the commission in an Oct. 9 consent agenda with other items. Absent were Chair Alex Matheson, Vice Chair Troy Young and Commissioner Jeremy Benson.

The Harvest at Queen Creek housing subdivision is at the southwest corner of Riggs and Gary roads. (Town of Queen Creek)

Applicant Rick Maddox, on behalf of Beazer Homes, sought the residential design review for houses to be constructed on 191 lots in Parcels 1-2B, 1-6B, 1-7A and 1-7B of the Harvest at Queen Creek subdivision.

The proposed plans consist of a 35-feet-wide product on lot sizes of 45 feet by 125 feet and a 45-feet-wide product on lot sizes of 55 feet by 125 feet. Floor plans range in size from 2,177 square feet to 4,299 square feet, Planner I Steven Ester said in a memo to the commission.

“Each plan offers a minimum of three elevation styles that incorporate four-sided architectural treatments including — but not limited to — varying roof lines, stucco finishes, multiple paint schemes, trimmed windows, window shutters, wrought iron, panel siding, vents and stone veneer,” he said.

“The proposed floor plans feature seven single-story plans and seven two-story plans in total. The proposed home designs complement existing neighborhoods both in character and in quality,” Mr. Ester said.

