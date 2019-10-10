14 homes planned on 20 acres at Signal Butte, Queen Creek roads

Lot sizes range from 43,587 square feet to 81,140 square feet in the Barney Family Neighborhood. (Town of Queen Creek)

A preliminary plat has been approved by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission for 14 homes on a 20-acre site in the Barney Family Neighborhood at the northwest corner of Signal Butte and Queen Creek roads.

The plat, or map, was approved 4-0 by the Planning Commission in an Oct. 9 consent agenda with other items. Absent were Chair Alex Matheson, Vice Chair Troy Young and Commissioner Jeremy Benson.

Greg Davis of Iplan Consulting applied for the preliminary plat for the project site zoned R1-43/Planned Area Development. R1-43 is a rural estate district.

Commissioner Steve Sossaman said an irrigation easement was added to the plat request.

“On the Barney Family preliminary plat, one other item was brought… which includes an easement for the relocation of the irrigation line,” he said. “It was one that was talked about and that was not included until we caught that.”

The 20-acre site in the Barney Family Neighborhood is at the northwest corner of Signal Butte and Queen Creek roads. (Town of Queen Creek)

Lot sizes range from 43,587 square feet to 81,140 square feet, Senior Planner/Project Manager Sarah Clark said in a memo to the commission.

All lots meet the minimum lot standards for the R1-43 zoning district. There are seven existing homes on the 20-acre project site. The existing homes access their property from Queen Creek or Signal Butte roads, she said.

“The proposed preliminary plat will eliminate several locations of direct access onto Queen Creek road, consolidating vehicular access to a single point of access at the future 222nd Street,” Ms. Clark said.

The Zoning Ordinance requires 0% open space and 0% active open space for properties zoned R1-43. The development is proposing to provide 1.31 (0.7%) acres of open space, with landscaping along Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads and a landscaped local street and median at 222nd Street, Ms. Clark said.

