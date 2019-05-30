$141,000 traffic-control system software approved

The agreement includes the purchase and installation of the Econolite Centracs traffic software solution, including licensing, training and integration. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Operating software for the Town of Queen Creek’s traffic-control systems is getting an upgrade.

Queen Creek Town Council approved May 15 in a consent agenda with other items a $141,034 cooperative purchase agreement with SHI International Corp.

“The traffic-control systems are currently operating under a software/hardware system which is approximately eight years old,” Terry Diamond Sr., IT project manager, said in a memo to the council.

“Due to age, the hardware and operating system are no longer supported and are in dire need of replacement. The software used to control the traffic systems is out of date and cannot simply be upgraded but must be replaced,” he said.

The agreement includes the purchase and installation of the Econolite Centracs traffic software solution, including licensing, training and integration; and an annual software maintenance agreement with Econolite, renewable on an annual basis.

“The Econolite Centracs software will allow staff to make normal adjustments in the system without any vendor assistance. This will reduce — and likely eliminate — the need of involving vendors on a day-to-day basis, thus reducing the operating costs of the system,” Mr. Diamond said in the memo.

The Econolite Centracs software and services are offered through The Interlocal Purchasing System national cooperative contract.

TIPS is a national purchasing cooperative that offers access to competitively procured purchasing contracts to its membership. It is housed at and managed by the Region 8 Education Service Center in Pittsburg, Texas, according to tips-usa.com/faq.cfm.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.