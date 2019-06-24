$150,000 Queen Creek fire support-services contract with Gilbert approved

An annual intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Gilbert for support services provided to the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department was recently approved.

The agreement is for July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020, with the $150,000 in funding included in the fiscal year 2019-20 emergency service fund.

The Queen Creek Town Council approved the agreement in a unanimous vote on a consent agenda at its June 5 meeting.

Vance Gray

The current agreement with the Town of Gilbert is set to expire at the end of fiscal year 2019, according to a memo to the council from Angie White, management assistant I, and Queen Creek Fire Chief Vance Gray.

“The renewed IGA will allow the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department to continue receiving essential services over the next fiscal year based upon a pre-determined fee schedule. Some of these essential services include apparatus- and equipment-maintenance and repairs,” they said in the memo.

Many requests to Gilbert will be made by fire management on an “as needed” basis such as supplies and equipment purchases as well as training assistance, according to the memo.

