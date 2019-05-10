$2.1M RAD contract provides Queen Creek solid waste services

A view of a Phoenix metropolitan community’s solid waste department’s operations where the municipality offers a rubbish and recycling pick-up program. (File photo)

A one-year, $2.1 million agreement with Right Away Disposal for solid waste and recycling services was approved recently by Queen Creek Town Council.

The council unanimously approved the item May 1 as part of a consent agenda. It is for July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020, for an amount not to exceed $2,136,000.

On Jan. 6, 2010, Town Council approved a contract with Right Away Disposal for a term of seven years, beginning in 2010 and ending June 30, 2017. The contract also provided for an option to renew the agreement for up to three additional one-year terms, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.

“Over the current term of the contract, RAD has been a valuable partner, providing excellent service for the residential curbside collection, monthly bulk collection, neighborhood recycling center and self-haul transfer station services,” he said.

“They are also an important partner in the community, contributing significantly as a major sponsor to many of the trash and recycling programs, such as: textiles, special event recycling, plastic bag — Bench the Bag — collection program, teacher outreach and education in the classroom programs,” Mr. White said.

“RAD has also been a fiscally sustainable partner. This has allowed the town to keep our rates low to the residents — one of the lowest rates in the valley — while providing more services, such as: same day trash and recycling collection, monthly bulk collection, special event recycling and the hazardous waste program,” he said.

The May 1 vote is the sixth amendment to the agreement. Other amendments were, according to the memo:

The first amendment modified the type of recycling container used for neighborhood and town recycling facilities, and associated collection rate, to include a 95-gallon container.

The second amendment changed the performance-bond language to allow for the length of the bond to be “not less than three combined months of service revenue,” which matches the town’s requirement for this type of service. In addition, the second amendment provided a reduced rate for residents requesting a six-yard container for temporary clean ups, such as move-in and move-out needs.

The third amendment clarified the self-haul section, amending the definition of self-haul material, providing a 1,000-pound-per-load allowance, and adding to the identification requirement that either a valid driver’s license or water bill is acceptable.

The fourth and fifth amendments each extended the contract for one additional year.

Town services

A line item on the Town of Queen Creek utilities bill includes the following list of services, according to queencreek.org:

Trash and recycling, same-day collection one time a week, curbside.

Bulk collection, scheduled one time a month, curbside.

Four special events per year, with drop-off.

Reduced self-haul gate rate to RAD transfer station, 3755 S. Royal Palm Road in Apache Junction.

Neighborhood drop-off recycling at the Crewse Lane Recycling Center. It is at Crewse Lane and Ellsworth Road in Town Center (across from Founders’ Park Splash Pad, just south of Town Hall.

